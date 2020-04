Talented singer/vocalist Shaydee Folarin jumps on Masterkraft‘s Afrosoul beat to bless our speakers with a new song titled “On Sight“. The record has a good tempo that would put you in a good mood.

Your Quarantine playlist would love this. Shaydee sang on the hook and chorus with his Sultry voice. If you want to serenade your lover this tune is the perfect take.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Shaydee x Masterkraft – On Sight (2.3 MiB, 15 hits)