After the successful released of several hit singles and music covers Nigerian fast growing versatile afrobeats, R&B singer, music producer, song writer and singing sensation – Roey returns with the much awaited hit single titled “Eskelebe”, off his forthcoming EP project titled “SOUNDCITY” which features HMB superstar KenTee.

Roey came through on this catching tune with distinctive style produced by, Roey, mixed and mastered by Jaystuntz and this amazing body of work promises to rock speakers, airwaves and available across digital platforms for streaming and downloads nationwide. Listen, enjoy and share your thoughts below. Get Connected with Roey on Twitter: @officialroey_

DOWNLOAD: Roey Ft. KenTee – Eskelebe (Prod by. Roey) (7.2 MiB, 127 hits)