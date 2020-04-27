MUSIC: Ric Hassani – Wave

Talented singer/vocalist, Ric Hassani releases his 2020 debut – “Wave“. The handsome self acclaimed African Prince comes through to hit all African Queens with this catchy tune with good beat and vibe.

Ric Hassani’s input this year was his feature on Chike’s album (Boo Of The Booless), on the track ‘Nakupenda‘. His last solo release was ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You‘ in 2019. Sources has it that Ric has been working on a new project tagged ‘PRINCE‘.

“Wave” is an announcement of Ric Hassani‘s forthcoming album – ‘Prince’. The intro of this song is so catchy that it would leave you with no choice than to listen all through.

DOWNLOAD: Ric Hassani – Wave (2.9 MiB, 25 hits)