MUSIC: Rexxie x Zlatan – Opor

Award winning AfroStreetPop producer Rexxie teamed up with Zanku master, Zlatan to release this new song titled “Opor“. This tune is a banging record that will burst your speakers, rock the street and make you Gbese, Gbebody while you StayAtHome.

RexxiePonDaBeat as ZlatanIbile blesses the sound with his street rhymes, catchy Lyrics, back ups, ad-libs and Lambas. You can resist this track from Rexxie’s new project ‘Afro Streets The EP‘. Opor!!! (It Plenty).

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Rexxie x Zlatan – Opor (5.4 MiB, 16 hits)