Highly talented singer and songwriter, Peruzzi gives us this new infectious record titled “Show Working,” off his new extended play tagged “3.”

“Show Working” is the second track on the project, it was produced Lusssh, mixed and mastered by renowned sound engineer, Swaps.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi – Show Working (3.8 MiB, 31 hits)

ni