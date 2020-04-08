MUSIC: Peruzzi ft. Not3s – Reason

DMW’s vibe machine, Peruzzi collaborates with British-Nigerian singer and rapper, Not3s to dish out this impressive tune entitled “Reason.”

“Reason” is one of the records housed under Peruzzi‘s new extended play, talking about the 3-track “3” EP.

The record was produced by his regular partner in crime, Speroach Beatz. You already know what to expect from a Peruzzi/Speroach link up, nothing but flames!

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi ft Not3s – Reason (4.0 MiB, 20 hits)