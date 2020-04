David Chinedu Romaine Popularly known as Payseen drops a jaw-breaking single Titled “Take Over” featuring JargoKush.

Payseen who has been putting in work collaborating & producing hits with top African stars like Ltido,Skwatta Kamp,Scooby Nero,Dj Enimoney,Kly,PriddyUgly,JubJub and many more.

Kindly Download this single and enjoy good music 🎶 follow him @badman_payseen

DOWNLOAD: Payseen Ft. JargoKush – Take Over (4.7 MiB, 8 hits)