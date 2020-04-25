Ovietion unveils A cover to Buju Banton new hit single “TRUST”. nOvietion asked the same Questions our people have been asking, where did the money go?

All the millions, the billions they talked about, the recovered sums and the donations?

Which people make the poorest of the poor list? Where are they located? Do they have a union or community?

It’s very important we know so we can channel our GiveAways to the poorest of the poor as well or what do you think? Feel free to drop your comments

Download, stream, listen and share with family and friends then thank me later.

DOWNLOAD: Ovietion - Where D Moni Go? (Buju Banton Trust Cover) (4.0 MiB, 6 hits)