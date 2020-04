Arogumenite Sounds/MSG Gang head honcho, Oritse Femi has released a brand new single which he titled “Obey.”

“Obey” serves as Oritse Femi‘s second official single for 2020, it comes after the successful release of his previous record dubbed “Shine.”

The record was produced by talented music producer, Hysaint.

