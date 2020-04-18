MUSIC: Mut4y & Elhi – Bad

Ace Nigerian music producer, Mut4y, one half of iconic production duo, Legendury Beatz has released a new single titled “Bad” with rising Nigerian Pop/R&B artiste, Elhi.

The new record is the first single from their upcoming joint extended play titled “Eu4ria (Euphoria)” slated for a May 1st release.

“Bad” which is a mellow-pop record finds Elhi documenting his unhealthy attachment to a lady who he describes as a bad habit.

DOWNLOAD: Mut4y & Elhi – Bad (3.9 MiB, 17 hits)