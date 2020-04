After Dropping Ejor Visual Morutty Is Back With Another Banging Hit and She Titled This ”Calm Down” Produced By Obodo. Share, Comment, Enjoy, and Download.

You can also follow Morutty on all her social media handle via on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook @iammorutty.

DOWNLOAD: Morutty - Calm Down (Prod. Obodo (4.6 MiB, 20 hits)