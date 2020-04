Dope Nigerian music Artiste who just alerted fans that he will be dropping the official video of Hallelujah has first come out of the studio with this covid-19 awareness song following the world’s current situation.

Molexy says he thinks people should not take this virus for granted. We should follow preventive steps and trust God, hoping this too shall pass soon. STAY SAFE!

DOWNLOAD: Molexy - Covid-19 (2.9 MiB, 21 hits)