MUSIC: Mayorkun – Of Lagos

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun is not stopping anytime soon, isn’t it obvious? Just a few days ago he gave us the “Geng Remix EP” and now, he has delivered a brand new single titled “Of Lagos.”

The DMW wonder boy has given us receipts to back up his claim as the mayor of Lagos. The record is a whole mood, you may probably have no other choice than shake your head to the highly infectious tune.

“Of Lagos” was produced by DMW’s in-house music producer, Fresh VDM and it was engineered by the highly skilled STG.

