MUSIC: May D – Dey Normal

Highly talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, May D steps out with a brand new record which he titled “Dey Normal.”

“Dey Normal” serves as May D‘s first output for 2020, it comes after the successful release of his previous record, “Dada” which was released with a crispy visual, back in November 2019.

The record was produced by talented music producer, Vstix and it was engineered by renowned sound engineer, Swaps.

