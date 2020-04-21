“Akinyelure Idowu Opeyemi” known by the monicker “MARCELO” is a versatile rapper/ songwriter/ Lawyer, who graduated from the prestigious “Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Nigeria. He is a native of Ondo state (Ikale kingdom).

He makes his debut into the mainstream industry with a record off his forthcoming extended play project #TrainingDayTheEp. The record is titled “SIDE PIECE” featuring “TylerRiddim”.

Production credit goes to; Murasaki, mixed and mastered by Xtreme.

