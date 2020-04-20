Lyrical masters is a music group that has been in existence for more than 10 years now. The group is consists of Gimberland a geologist and makadeeh a barrister.

They recorded this song which talks about the ill things that’s been happening in Nigeria as a country. On this song, they featured a raga dance hall artist by name Burning Soundz who is equally the producer of this song.

Hit the download link to download and share.

DOWNLOAD: Lyrical Masters Ft. Burning Soundz - Forever Young (4.0 MiB, 18 hits)