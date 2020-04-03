Daniel Abiodun James known professionally as Lejjend (usually styled as Lejjend), is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and hit record producer. He started singing and producing during his teenage years with a couple of his church friends. He has since written and co-wrote numerous award-winning songs for a number of mainstream artiste both in Nigeria, US and in the UK.

The song “WE WILL WIN” according to him was inspired by the so much impact the COVD-19 disease is having on our daily lives around the world with so many countries already shut down.

The song emphasizes on the need for people to stay at home to flatten the curve of the continuous rise of the infectious disease.

The vocal is smooth with a well-crafted instrumental that will get you singing along in no time. It is a song that brings message of hope in this dark times and a much needed assurance that at the end of it all, we will win and overcome.

