Bitcoin Records newly signed musical act Kleson Kvsh is a fast-rising superstar and a talented young musician who is here again with another groundbreaking track tagged “Awani”.

“Awani” was stimulated by the hustle and bustle of Kleson Kvsh in the Center of excellence and land of opportunities, while he shares his story, the melodious track serves as a renewed hope and motivation for everyone out there striving to survive and live good life.

Kleson Kvsh has never failed to give good vibes to listeners while he’s working assiduously to make a change with the power of his Music. Indeed he has proven to be exceptional in the Music Industry with his unique style and the creativity

The song was produced by Gzik and was mixed & mastered by Ayas

DOWNLOAD: Kleson Kush - Awa Ni(Prod By Gzik) (3.9 MiB, 3 hits)