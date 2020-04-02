MUSIC: Kcee – Sweet Mary J

Five Star Music general, Kcee AKA BMK has decided to serve us something quite different as he blesses us with a new dance-hall record titled “Sweet Mary J.”

The last time we had a Kcee joint was November 2019 when he dropped “Isee (Amen)” featuring Anyidons. “Sweet Mary J” is his first official single for the year and also the first as the BMK (Bad man Kcee).

The record was produced by highly talented music producer cum artiste, the one and only Blaq Jerzee.

