The Nigerian Swizz-based Singer, multi-talented Songwriter, Vocal Coach and Commercial Model “Joe Legacy” drops another single titled “Mama Africa”. He’s dedicating this one as a tribute to his mum who passed away on the 29th of January 2020.

Produced by Blaqjerzee, Mama Africa is a mixture of traditional and modern Afro 6/8 beat with fresh vibes that gets you dancing. Available on all digital stores and blogs for download.

DOWNLOAD: Joe Legacy - Mama Africa (7.9 MiB, 6 hits)

Connect with Joe Legacy on:

Instagram: @theonelegacymusic

Twitter: @onelegacymusic

Facebook page: Legacy-Music

Youtube: Legacyrosie (Joe Legacy)