Chidubem Jacob Emmanuel (born 1st July 1998), known professionally as Jake chowman is a Nigerian rapper, singer, sound engineer, producer, actor, and songwriter.

He started recording music at the age of 15 and managed to release some songs with S.L.M.C a group he and his friend kaptain formed.Jake released his debut single “priceless” in 2017 a song he dedicated to his mom and all virtuous women around the world.

In early 2019 he made an impression upon the release of his collaboration with kazma a song he titled Dollar bills. With both his debut single, He released another smashing hit before the close of 2019 “Need a girl” with music video.Last month jake releases 2 songs Bolanle and Sauce Nwa.currently pogressing on air play. jake chowan IG Handle @jake_chowman.

