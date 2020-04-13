MUSIC: Jake Chowman – Bolanle | Need A Girl

share on:

Chidubem Jacob Emmanuel (born 1st July 1998), known professionally as Jake chowman is a Nigerian rapper, singer, sound engineer, producer, actor, and songwriter.

He started recording music at the age of 15 and managed to release some songs with S.L.M.C a group he and his friend kaptain formed.Jake released his debut single “priceless” in 2017 a song he dedicated to his mom and all virtuous women around the world.

In early 2019 he made an impression upon the release of his collaboration with kazma a song he titled Dollar bills. With both his debut single, He released another smashing hit before the close of 2019 “Need a girl” with music video.Last month jake releases 2 songs Bolanle and Sauce Nwa.currently pogressing on air play. jake chowan IG Handle @jake_chowman.

  DOWNLOAD: Jake Chowman - Bolanle (7.8 MiB, 2 hits)

 

  DOWNLOAD: Jake Chowman - Need A Girl (6.9 MiB, 2 hits)

Tags:BolanleJake ChowmanNeed A Girl
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.