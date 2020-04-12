After releasing ‘Living God ft Graham D‘ to appreciate the almighty for steady blessings’ coming his way, Izzy Ic returns with first single of the year dance track for his fans, The new tune titled “Body”.

Izzy Ic releases “Body” especially for his female fans to vibe and gbebody. The song introduces something new, intriguing and banging from the Delta Born artist.

On this record “Body” Produced by Debonair Dessy he delivered his latest style of music yet again.

DOWNLOAD: Izzy Ic - Body (Prod Debonair Dessy) (4.7 MiB, 9 hits)