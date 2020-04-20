MUSIC: Illbliss – Country

Award winning rapper (Lyricist on the roll), Illbliss releases a brand new song titled “Country” to address illness in the Nation. He cries out about the Hardship, struggle of the masses and social media bill. Also shared the fact that Nigeria doesn’t function as ONE.

‘COUNTRY‘ Is a hugely emotional, vivid description of the trials and tribulations of Nigerians. Off the forthcoming iLLBLISS album titled “iLLY CHAPO X” , Produced By Toye ARU (Film Maker/Producer).

Listen!

DOWNLOAD: Illbliss – Country (6.5 MiB, 29 hits)