MUSIC: Fontana City – Touch Ft. Jammin X Toyosi

Fast-growing imprint Fontana City Entertainment releases a team song titled TOUCH which features his two signed veteran singers, Jammin and Toyosi.

The love song TOUCH which is a mix of Afro and catchy local vibes, appreciates the beauty of African ladies and the incredible touch of love when one finds it.

This lovely tune is produced by Kandybeat. Download, Listen & Support Good Music!!

DOWNLOAD: Fontana City – TOUCH Ft. Jammin X Toyosi

Facebook: Fontanacityent
Instagram: @fontanacityent, @jamminlyricist, @official_toyosii
