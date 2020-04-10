A love song in the time of the Corona Virus, Nigerian singer-songwriter Evih’s new track is a relaxed blend of Afrobeats and Pop. Although written as a very personal song, Evih dedicates it to everyone who has been separated from their loved ones due to the ongoing global battle with the Corona Virus.

Emphasizing the importance and power of love, Evih describes ‘Love Stream’ as a song made to heal and remind the world of what love should be. Evih brought the talented producer Gracefingers in to help create this track in the way he had envisioned it. Evih brought the lyrics and Gracefingers brought the beat.

Enjoy…

DOWNLOAD: Evih - Love Stream (8.0 MiB, 8 hits)