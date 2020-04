Very promising singer/ songwriter; EL’DANI Aka “The Afrikan Voice” surprises everyone as he dishes out two hot Afro-fusion singles after a brief hiatus off the scene.

The City Boys Entertainment act titled the songs; HALLELUJAH + OH BABY.

