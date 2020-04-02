MUSIC: Dremo – Wahala Dey

DMW rapper cum singer, Dremo continues to serve us some captivating freestyle singles from time to time and he just put out a new one titled “Wahala Dey.”

The rapper never stops letting us know how talented he is, the new output goes further to prove his musical prowess. The wordplay, bars and punchlines on the record is some next level stuff.

This is the second we’re getting a Dremo content this year, “Wahala Dey” comes shortly after he successfully released his captivating record dubbed “Faaji” featuring Sinzu and ANBT head honcho, Ycee.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD: Dremo – Wahala Dey (6.1 MiB, 20 hits)