MUSIC: Dremo – Pepper (Prod. by MosessBeats)

DMW’s rapper, Dremo isn’t ready to let our speakers rest as he dishes out another banging tune – “Pepper“. This an Afro-pop song produced by talented producer MosessBeats that sees the rapper singing.

DremoDrizzy rapper wey dey sing song, says he is ready to show anyone that come near/tries him pepper. Further shares that he is grinding/hustling daily to secure more bags therefore has no time to accommodate nonsense/noise makers. He made use of the viral, ‘You’re Talking In The Rubbish, You’re Talking In The Nonsense‘ voice note & Davido’s back ups to spice up this dope record.

Listen Up!

DOWNLOAD: Dremo – Pepper (Prod. by MosessBeats) (6.0 MiB, 34 hits)