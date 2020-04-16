MUSIC: Dremo – Konjinaba ft. Naira Marley (Prod. FreshVDM)

Dremo – “Konjinaba” featuring Naira Marley. Off Dremo’s new surprise EP is this banging new joint, “Konjinaba”, He employs the services of the Marlian Presido, Naira Marely to bless his new street pop record which was produced by serial hit maker, Fresh! with his raving vibe.

“Konjinaba” simply mean Konji (High libido, when you sexually aroused) Is A Bastard. DremoDrizzy talks about how this state can make a man beg a lady, misbehave, run helter skelter and do the unplanned. Naira comes in to share more light on how Sweet The Middle is… lol

This track is off Dremo’s new music project ‘CODENAME Vol.2‘, it has the street catchy lyrics. Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Dremo – Konjinaba ft. Naira Marley (Prod. FreshVDM) (6.1 MiB, 227 hits)