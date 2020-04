DWM rapper, Dremo has released highly anticipated project dubbed “Codename Vol 2” and this is definitely one of the records you should watch out for.

“Mabel” is the 1oth track on the project and it features his label boss, Davido who added his special and undeniable spice to the joint.

“Mabel” was produced by talented music producer, Milakeyzz.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.



GET IT ON DIGITAL STORES