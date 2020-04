Mavin Records artiste, Dr SID has dished out a brand new record titled “Lit” featuring his label mate, Ladipoe.

“Lit” was dedicated to all the smoker around the world as they celebrate the annual 4/20 day. It is Dr SID‘s first output for 2o2o, it comes after the release of his previous record dubbed “Good Time.”

Production credit goes to talented music producer, BurssBrain.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.



GET IT ON DIGITAL STORES