Dominic yrn has reimbursed with another amazing Afrocentric song “Ayemi”. Ayemi is the Yoruba interpretation of “My Life”.

The inspiration behind the song is obtained from the tough way of life In the country and making it out of the mud. The song further asserts how and why life should be lived without worries.

This song is a one to certainly makes you feel motivated and happy. Production credit goes to Adj.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Dominic yrn - Ayemi (Prod. by Adj) (2.7 MiB, 39 hits)