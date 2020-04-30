Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ FX, a.k.a ‘DjFx Naija’ of Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7fm Benin leaves no stone unturned in his quest for acceptance by music lovers across the globe with a potential and sizzling hit single, titled “TALK”.

Under the management of “FX ENTERTAINMENT”, the song titled “TALK” which features workaholic music act ‘BIGGSPLASH’ is a must have on your playlist.

The groovy afro-anthem was produced by ACCENT BEATS and CHOCOJAY BEATS.

Without any doubt, DJ FX has been consistent with his music, making his fans grow accustomed to his style.

The rhythm of the track will make you sing along on your first hearing and want to keep it on replay.

With TALK doing well on the radiosphere and blogoshere, you can definitely cross your heart as DJ FX will be churning out more hits to bless our playlist.

DOWNLOAD: DJ FX Ft. Biggsplash – Talk (6.4 MiB, 30 hits)