MUSIC: DJ Ecool – Gangsta Lovin ft. Victoria Kimani

DMW/Davido’s official disc jockey, DJ Ecool releases a ladies jam titled “Gangsta Lovin” featuring Victoria Kimani. Ecool who released his debut project – ‘New Side‘ The EP in the month of March brings forth the first track.

This first track “Gangsta Lovin”, produced by Wizzle Blower which had Kenya’s music diva, KIMANI on it is here for Ecool’s female fans to vibe to and create a challenge on social media.

Listen and Enjoy the club banger!

DOWNLOAD: DJ Ecool – Gangsta Lovin ft. Victoria Kimani (3.8 MiB, 24 hits)