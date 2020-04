Ghanaian DJ and producer, DJ Breezy marks his birthday today with a new collaboration alongside Ceeza Milli titled “JAYE“.

The award-winning DJ, who’s also the in-house producer for Black Avenue Muzik, recently pulled together a stellar cast of Hiplife acts on the song “Vintage Flow“. “JAYE” continues the hot streak. Listen below.

