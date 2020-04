Mavin’s songstress, Di’Ja releases a brand new record titled “Ayo” (JOY). The new single produced by Psykeson is off her new forthcoming project. This a positive vibe that tells there is light in & at the end of the tunnel.

Aphodija says; ‘Fall a million times rise a million ways, Hold on to your faith there’ll be better days … #letshealtheworld‘.

Mixed by BurssBrain, Listen and enjoy this joyful song…

DOWNLOAD: Di'Ja – Ayo (Joy)