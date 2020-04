Darkovibes is out with yet another impressive number tune which he features the Ghanaian stars, ‘Kwesi Arthur & Joey B’.

The new single is titled ‘Confirmed”, and is a single off the rapper and singer’s just dropped debut album ‘Kpanlogo’.

DOWNLOAD: Darkovibes ft. Kwesi Arthur & Joey B – Confirmed (3.2 MiB, 11 hits)