Coin Beat Entertainment initiates a fresh new movement for their newly signed singer & songwriter DAFE who just recorded a smashing hit single titled BADMAN which is produced by Cracker.

DAFE has improved widely on his sound and how he crumbles any beat presented to him, his sweet Afro touch has put him in the heart of so many listeners world wide.

The year is still fresh and alot should be anticipated from this musical god but meanwhile enjoy this.

Download, Listen & Support Good Music!!!

DOWNLOAD: Dafe - Badman (Prod. Cracker) (3.6 MiB, 13 hits)

CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @dafeofficial

Twitter: @dafeofficial @crackermallo