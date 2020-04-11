“Invitation” is the latest record from afro-sensational musical act Cyclone Artemis.
Laced over a beat reminiscent of R&B numbers like John Legend’s tonight, Cyclone coos in frustration, nudging a potential lover to reciprocate her overflowing emotion of possessive love.
The track also leaves a strong underlying message of tenacity and determination.
Produced by Synx and engineered by Spane 5.
Download and listen to “Invitation” on your favourite music platforms and follow @cycloneartemis on all social media platforms for more music updates.