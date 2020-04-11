“Invitation” is the latest record from afro-sensational musical act Cyclone Artemis.

Laced over a beat reminiscent of R&B numbers like John Legend’s tonight, Cyclone coos in frustration, nudging a potential lover to reciprocate her overflowing emotion of possessive love.

The track also leaves a strong underlying message of tenacity and determination.

Produced by Synx and engineered by Spane 5.

Produced by Synx and engineered by Spane 5.