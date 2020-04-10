Building on the buzz of his Protégé EP, street legend records talent, Ceeboi releases a new single, titled “Free.” This new offering is blessed with the sonority of Lyta’s vocals.

“Free,” composed of Afro-fusion elements, is a record of expression of desire for bliss and disinterest in confinement. In growing his profile, Ceeboi has been expressive of his heart desires, with stories that strike as typical of the life of a young Nigerian hustler.

His recent works featured on high profile platforms and presents a fine range of mid-tempo Afro-fusion rhythms. These materials showcase his diversity and progression, with insightful explorations around themes of success, love and good life.

Singles that followed his E.P. include Super Woman and Don’t Let Me Go, which reaffirms his purposeful approach to collaborations. The E.P succeeded in establishing his range and ambition as an artist. Produced by Hitsound, the project circled genres such as Afrobeat, pop and high-life.

“Free” comes from this genre spectrum. Hitsound produced the record; Mighty handled the mixing.

DOWNLOAD: Ceeboi ft. Lyta – Free (3.1 MiB, 18 hits)