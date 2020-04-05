MUSIC: Burna Boy X Zoro X Slowdog – Odogwu (Cover)

Highly skilled Nigerian rappers, Zoro and Slowdog drops hard verses on Burna Boy‘s latest high-life banger titled “Odogwu” as they create an infectious cover.

However, this is not the official “Odogwu” remix but there’s been firm evidences that Burna Boy is currently cooking up the official remix and Zoro is part of it.

The announcement was made via Burna Boy and Zoro’s Instagram pages on the 2nd of April 2020 and there’s a viral video of Zoro spitting his verse close to his popular masquerade.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD: Burna Boy X Zoro X Slowdog – Odogwu (Cover) (5.4 MiB, 19 hits)