From the stables of De’champMusic, Presents another banger from the sensational Uyo based Superstar Artiste, BULLION K.

Bullion_K who is working on the video of his hit single PRAY drops a lovely and well presented cover of Burna Boy’s hit jam (Odogwu). Bullion K is Asking us to stay safe, maintain personal hygiene and ofcourse adhere to social distancing.

This sensational masterpiece, Bullionk_Corona was Engineer by South South’s best engineer MiXD

DOWNLOAD: Bullion K – Corona (BurnaBoy Cover) (2.5 MiB, 8 hits)