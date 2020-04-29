Bugatti Boi (sometimes stylized as B.Boi), was born 15th May 1997. He is a multitalented Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is Currently an indie artist but also has a management deal with “White Pride Entertainment” an Entertainment company based in Lagos.

His Genre of Music mostly incorporates elements of Afrobeats, R&B, dancehall and reggae, He also has a midas touch of Hip-Hop music infusion and this goes to show his multitalented nature as a Music act.

This Sensational Singer has kicked off his career in mainstream music with this song “JeJe” , which was produced by one of Nigeria’s finest fast-rising Producer “Beat By RJ {Flawless}” and mastered by popular

sound engineer “Swaps”.

This song has beautiful melodies/good lyrical contents to it and also sounds like a masterpiece, different from the usual sounds served by a lot of Nigerian music acts. With this song, there’s no doubt he is here to take over!!!

Listen and Enjoy the sound of Good music.

DOWNLOAD: Bugatti Boi - JeJe (10.5 MiB, 21 hits)