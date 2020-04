Bright Star known for his lyrical dexterity serves a mid-tempo song which features Diamond jimma who delves in with an ever-blazing delivery.

The easy going soon to be street anthem titled Way is an inspirational tune which is a straight motivation and a prayer to all hustlers.

The MDHazz Beatout produced Way is nothing but a vibe Highly recommended for good music lovers

IG/TW @Frosh_bright

DOWNLOAD: Bright Star Ft Diamond jimma - Way (Prod. MDHazz) (3.9 MiB, 8 hits)