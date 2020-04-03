Superstar Bisi Amaka, a sensational music minister and songwriter debuts her first single titled “Awesomely Beautiful” featuring the anointed reggae gospel psalmist and Mma Mma crooner, Buchi.

The uniquely versed song is a handiwork of one of Nigeria’s popular beat maker cum producer, Ceewai Music.

The tune, Awesomely Beautiful is a gospel reggae melody that appreciates the wonder-nature of God including His awesomeness and beauty.

Bisi Amaka’s music and songwritings seeks to win lost souls and enhance the body of Christ. Her songs preach on salvation, healing, encouragement, hope and God’s goodness. Her gorgeous voice and awe-inspiring songs are blessing lives.

Download, listen, share and be blessed!

