Arowolo Ayomide, popularly known as Bazzo is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and unique in his style. After the release of his wave-making and internet-buzzing singles.

The goal-getter has gone back to the studio to cook some magic for his fans. He titles this new vibe “Why“. The song serves as his official single and show much of his creativity and skills.

The song was produced by: Milli-Beat Mixed & Mastered by: Madmatz Good Music

