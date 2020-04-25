Buzzing singer Arosino comes through with another impressive new single titled rain and had the services of Laines and Bad for this correct jam.

Rain is a follow up to his earlier successful effort “Good Loving” which is doing pretty well on radio and TV presently.

According to him, the creation of Rain was unplanned for as his reliable producer Desally created a beat that He, Laines and Bad jumped on without giving it a spare thought.

Rain is a dope song. Listen below and share with friends.

DOWNLOAD: Arosino ft. Laines & Bad - Rain (6.3 MiB, 8 hits)