Talented singers with unique vibe/genre, Abidex Tomo & Oyinsauzy team up to create this classic tune titled “I Dey”.

“I Dey” came from the inspiration of how people in relationship shows each other love, a song which illustrates how far a man in love can go for his woman and vice versa. (how far a woman in love can go for her man also)

This tune was produced, mixed and mastered by Oshow Beatz. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Abidex Tomo & Oyinsauzy - I Dey (4.7 MiB, 19 hits)