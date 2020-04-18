MUSIC: 1da Banton – Foreigner

Highly talented Nigerian singer, 1da Banton comes through with a brand new single which he tagged “Foreigner.”

“Foreigner” serves as the lad’s first official single for the year, it comes after the release of his previous record dubbed “Whine Fi Mi” featuring sensational Jamaican singer, Kranium.

The record serves as an appetizer as we advance towards the release of his forthcoming project, titled “Original Vibe Machine” and it will be out in the coming weeks.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

DOWNLOAD: 1da Banton – Foreigner (3.4 MiB, 21 hits)