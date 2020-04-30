Mompha Flaunts His Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle VIII 2020 (Video)

Mompha has taken delivery of the Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle VIII 2020 which he purchased in October 2019. The luxury car cost him a whooping N180m.

The Flamboyant Instagram celebrity, took to social media on friday morning, to share a video of the luxury car.

According to Mompha, he is the first African to own the luxury car worldwide and also in the United Arab Emirate UAE.

”Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle viii MY2020 1 of 50 is finally home !!! First African to own it worldwide and also in the UAE Cant wait to get a bigger garage for all my babies… Hurt their feelings my baby is home” he wrote.

